OAP N6 reacts to James Brown’s decision to study in the UK

Twitter user, OAP N6 has reacted to the decision of popular social media influencer and cross dresser, James brown to study in the UK.

In his words,

“James Brown saved up all his influencer money and paid for education in the UK.”

He went further to comment the influencer on using his money to further his education and not on frivolities as he said “…giving himself the promise of a better life and better opportunities. E no rush buy Benz. Fear that boy I swear.”

OAP N6 went on to make further reactions on others who do not use their money for investments or personal growth and lives their lives as a lie, as he noted

“Meanwhile una Fave just dey year plenty plenty lies upandan. After many years of making money, there has been zero investments in personal growth. Any small English e go dey put R wey lost inside.”

He concluded by giving a personal admonition when he stated “ Choose ye today which cross dresser ye shall serve moving forward.”