Olakunle Churchill defends Rosy Meurer after she was dragged over birthday message to Tonto Dikeh’s son

Popular philanthropist, Olakunle Churchill, has spoken up in the defense of his wife, actress Rosy Meurer, after she was dragged to filth by netizens for wishing his son with Tonto Dikeh, King Andre, a happy birthday when the little boy turned 6.

It can be recalled that Rosy Meurer came under fire on social media after she took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 19, to celebrate King Andre on his birthday.

She had shared a photo of him with the caption, “Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favor wherever you go. ❤️🎂🎁🥳👑 #king”

However, netizens dragged her to filth for celebrating King Andre when she does not have a cordial relationship with his mum, Tonto Dikeh.

Reacting to the heavy backlash, Churchill took to his Instagram page to defend her and explain that anyone or anything that is important to him is equally important to his wife.

He also asked netizens to leave his wife alone because she only made a goodwill post.

Churchill wrote on his Instagram page;

“The past few years of my life on this platform were quite tumultuous luckily I found my happy place and that’s with Rosy my WIFE which will NEVER change regardless of what anyone concludes, designs, thinks, or wishes.

Speculations and rumors we know make social media interesting and people have the freedom to cook up stories about us , I can’t change the narrative.. People have left their life issues to make other people’s story their priority.. 😅

Know This – Anyone or Anything that is important to me is also important to my wife, Rosy.

–

Looking back at the all the problems I faced, I thank God that opened my eyes to see the Angel for me was around me for a very long time.

I was very depressed, shamed, trolled, my business was going down and everything around was going wrong! No one fought for me on this platform, no one was there for me except Rose! I thank God that helped us go from being very good friends to Husband and Wife. She is my soldier and my guy, my best friend the mother of my child, and many other beautiful things.

She only made a goodwill post !

Let her breath!!!”

Refer to his post below: