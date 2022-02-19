Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has defended his wife, Rosy Meurer who was dragged for celebrating her step son’s birthday.

Rosy posted the picture of Andre her step son to celebrate his birthday, and referred to him as her son.

The post didn’t go down well with some online users as they claimed she should not have posted his picture to wish him well.

How ever, Churchill defended his wife as he noted that he used to to depressed before Rose came to his aid. He added that anything important to him is also important to his wife Rosy.

He wrote:

“The past few years of my life on this platform were quite tumultuous luckily I found my happy place and that’s with Rosy my WIFE which will NEVER change regardless of what anyone concludes, designs, thinks, or wishes.

Speculations and rumors we know make social media interesting and people have the freedom to cook up stories about us, I can’t change the narrative.. People have left their life issues to make other people’s story their priority.. 😅

Know This – Anyone or Anything that is important to me is also important to my wife, Rosy.

Looking back at the all the problems I faced, I thank God that opened my eyes to see the Angel for me was around me for a very long time.

I was very depressed, shamed, trolled, my business was going down and everything around was going wrong! No one fought for me on this platform, no one was there for me except Rose!

I thank God that helped us go from being very good friends to Husband and Wife. She is my soldier and my guy, my best friend the mother of my child, and many other beautiful things. She only made a goodwill post! Let her breath!!!”