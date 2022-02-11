TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Oluwo Of Iwo requests N20million from Osun Governor to finance his ‘Royal Wedding’ To Kano Princess

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale, has reportedly requested a sum of N20 million from the Osun state Governor, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, to finance his forthcoming wedding to a Kano princess.

Oluwo of Iwo
Oluwo of Iwo

The Oluwo through a letter written by one of his aides, and which is making rounds online, requested Governor Oyetola of Osun, to contribute N20 million to his forthcoming wedding.

Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale is set to get married to a princess from Ado Bayero dynasty, in Kano State.

The traditional ruler therefore requested that the incumbent Governor of the state should contribute his in cash for the success of the wedding.

He also added that the wedding will require the help of the Osun state government not only financially but logistically.

