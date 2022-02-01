Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has replied an entitled fan who called her out for not helping her financial during the peak of covid-19 pandemic.

Apparently, the lady had sent the actress a message in 2020, requesting financial assistance because her husband lost his job and their son is gravely ill.

The lady who didn’t get any response from Omoni Oboli at the time, sent another message to the actress, recounting how she waited “for alert”.

She added that God had remembered her and blessed her and her husband with good jobs.

Reacting to this, Omono Oboli shared a screenshot of the chat and berated the lady for her sense of entitlement.

Oboli explained that although she didn’t see the initial message, she’s glad the incident taught the lady a vital lesson in life, that “Nobody is coming to save you.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress wrote,

“I came across this in my dm a few days ago and it seriously dampened my spirit! If you followed me during the lockdown, you will testify to the fact that I did giveaways everyday! Millions was given away on this platform. As a matter of fact, I decided I was never giveaways anymore after that period for so many reasons.

It’s the entitlement that kills me! Like seriously! Do you know how hard I work! I’m up when your ass is in bed! WORKING! I don’t sleep as many hours as most people because my bills won’t pay themselves and my goals and dreams are bigger than most people! So I grind! Constantly working on several businesses including my day job which is Film!

Right now, I’m in pre production for 2 jobs! About to shoot one in a couple of weeks while running my other businesses and being a full time wife and mother with no help! Went to bed at 4:30am cos I was doing bulk cooking for my family! So nobody is entitled to my money except my kids and last I checked, I have just 3!!!

I started the #OmoniBusinessGrant this year because I still wanted to give (givers never lack. Believe that) but I wanted it to be targeted more at hustlers like me cos sometimes all you need is someone to believe in you. So keep pushing your business, never give up! Never stop promoting yourself and your hustle no matter how small. I SEE YOU! GOD SEES YOU!

PS: Adetutu, I’m glad my ignoring you (even though I never even saw your initial message. You should see how full my dm is) taught you a very vital lesson in life. NOBODY IS COMING TO SAVE YOU! It’s left to you and God to design the life you want. Always remember that I love you ❤️”.