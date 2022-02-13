One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in Delta state is dead

Obinna, the one-year-seven months old boy who was flogged into a coma by his school proprietress (Mrs Ogbo) in Delta State, has reportedly died.

According to reports, the sad news was broken by Ebenezer Omejalile, the Chief Operating Officer of a human rights group known as ‘Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People’s Network’.

Disclosing the little 1-year-old boy’s death, he said;

“With a heavy heart, we wish to inform the house that the one year seven months old baby finally gave up the ghost this morning.

Meanwhile the proprietress’ family are still going about looking for who to bribe without considering what had happened to the minor.

Now I agree that Nigeria is the worst place on earth to raise children. Imagine having unqualified persons to operate schools, employing unqualified teachers in the system.

Our government should stop propagating and postulating laws that protects some sets of people and enabling monsters to operate mushroom schools.

This is the time to roll out the big stick by evaluating the so called private schools across Nigeria by the Ministry of Education’s Quality Assurance Department.

“This is too much to bear, our government should make children their priority instead of making them guinea pigs in the laboratory of unqualified school operators.”

In previous news, it was reported how the toddler, a pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba Delta State, got his hand and leg tied before being given 31 strokes of the cane for playing with water and getting wet.

It was further gathered that the proprietress and her son were subsequently arrested by the police, but were later released due to a reported agreement with the victim’s family.