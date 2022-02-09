Oxlade’s alleged sxxtape throws UNILAG students into wild jubilation after it leaked online [Videos]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Big waves of jubilation erupted among students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, following the alleged leaked sextape of singer, Oxlade which now since gone viral all over social media.

Oxy

In a viral video posted on Instagram, students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, could be seen in wild jubilation as they hail and chant the singer’s name, following his leaked video.

One of them in the video could be heard saying on top of his voice, “This is the real G, he is a spider man.“

Oxlade leaked video

Meanwhile, the alleged sxxtape of the singer is currently trending on social media, with many social media users sharing and redistributing the scenes from the clip on their various pages.

