Oxlade’s Leaked Tape: Lady calls him out again for snubbing her after being disowned by family (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Peter

The lady in singer, Oxlade’s viral leaked bedroom tape continues to drag the singer for being a snub and abandoning her as she laments on being disowned by her family, following the situation.

Oxlade

This comes days after the popular Nigerian singer tendered a public apology to fans and followers, following the backlashes trailed by the leaked tape and the inconvenience brought upon the lady and her family.

In a series of snapshots however, the said lady has continued to press the singer for snubbing her while emphasizing on the damages the leaked tape has caused her.

Oxlade, however, emphasized on currently being admitted in the hospital, and will contact her about the situation once he regains his strength.

See screenshots below:

 

Screenshot

 

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

