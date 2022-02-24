Matthew Oladapo, a Nigerian Pastor in Ogun State has recently been arraigned and arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for the rape of a 19 years old member of his church.

Reports gathered that the suspect told the victim he saw a vision that she is having a spiritual husband which she needs to be delivered of.

According to the victim herself, the pastor told her she will undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance. He also asked her to come to the church with 1,000 naira notes and anointing oil.

On the first night of the fasting and prayer which she was told to carry out, he took her to a room inside the church building and he ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor, and she obeyed.

She went further to disclose that, while lying on the floor, the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part.

When she tried to protest, the pastor pinned her down, cuteee her mouth and forcefully had s*x with her, with the claim that it is the only way to break bond between her and the spirit husband”

Fortunately, the victim did not keep quiet about this, but lodged a complaint against him in the Ogijo Police divisional headquarters and after the proper investigation and interrogation, the accused made a confessional statement, asserting the fact that he committed the crime because he was overwhelmed by the spirit.

Having had unlawful carnal knowledge with a church member during an acclaimed deliverance session, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labor unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.