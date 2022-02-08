“Pay your children unscheduled visits in school to avoid stories” – Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo advises parents (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has advised parents to always pay their children unscheduled visits in school.

The talented actor, while sharing a video of him paying his son an unexpected visit in school, stated that parents should always pay their children unexpected visits to avoid stories.

According to him, some children leave school to attend weekend parties while their parents think that they are in school.

In the caption of the video, he wrote:

“Do you know many of our children leave school to go to unimaginable places? His or her school maybe in Ekiti State, but is in Lekki Lagos State every weekend grooving. Please pay them unscheduled visits to avoid stories that may make you age under 48 hours”.

