Popular actress, Eniola Badmus, has stated that people only care about your struggles in life when you die.

Taking to social media, the actress lamented over the fact that people tend to ignore others when they complain about their mental health, but become sympathetic after they die.

In her words,

“Hate the pretentiousness of people when they hear about death from depression and mental health related issues. Suddenly they start to care and be sympathetic. Woe be tide most people that do that.

“I remember speaking in confidence to a friend whose friend was supposedly helping me with some kind of work and things weren’t going her friend’s way. Her friend had said to me I was using my mental health as an excuse and said that she don’t care what I was going through.

She even gossiped about all I told her in confidence with her other friends and they mocked me for it. Which was fine but really that’s why people don’t speak about mental health struggles and seeking therapy and that typa shit. They think you deserve it because you must have done something wrong at some point in your life! Y’all is gross as shit!”.

Moral lesson is people don’t care about your life struggles till you die. They’ll rather see you dead than help you as needed. For everyone struggling with mental health illnesses. You’re not alone and you’ll be fine. Keep getting better and don’t let the stigmatization of mindless and empty headed people stop you from seeking help when you need it.

Someone will be courageous enough to stand by you”.