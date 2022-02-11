“People who bleach their skin are the most confused people to me” – Sophia Momodu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
Popular businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, has kicked against the use of bleaching products. She described those who bleach their skin as the most confused persons.

Sophia Momodu
Taking to her insta story, Sophia criticized naturally fair skin ladies who influence bleaching skin products for dark skin ladies.

According to her people who bleach their skin are the most confused people. She stated that if bleaching was so great people who bleach their skin should not be ashamed of their knuckles and knees.

She added that dark skin people are the most beautiful people, because a clean and healthy skin is better than a lighter skin.

In one of her posts she wrote,

“People who bleach their skin are the most confused people to me tbh….if you bleaching was so great why are you so ashamed of your knuckles and knees?. Do you know that having clean and healthy skin is better than having lighter skin?. Have you ever seen Kim Kardashian or Klye Jenner without a “Tan”?. lol They will never let the general public see them in their complete snowwhite form. So then why do you want to change your beautiful skin?. Simply because someone wants to sell a product. Before you buy any bleaching products my dear think..do some research or even try therapy. Love and light”.

Sophia Momodu
