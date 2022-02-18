“People will be jobless” — Actress Olaide Oyedeji cries out after a robot served her food at a restaurant (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji, has reiterated that people will go out of work. This she said after a robot served her food.

The actress recently visited a restaurant and she was served food by a robot.

The thrilled actress took to her Instagram page and shared a video of a robot serving her food at a restaurant.

In the video a robot was spotted moving to where the actress and her partner were seated and it served them their food.

She therefore stated that people will go out of jobs. She noted that people will go out of jobs because they have been replaced with robots.

This in her words might lead to unemployment of man power.

Watch video below,

 

