“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past” – Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don

American Singer and Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has stated no one should associate her with the Singer.

Recall that Stefflon Don and Burna Boy had a romantic relationship before his recent fame.

Burna Boy became a notable figure in the music industry after his performance at the London 02 Arena.

Shortly after, the self-acclaimed ‘giant of Africa’, in an interview stated that he doesn’t know Stefflon Don.

In reaction to this, Stefflon took to her social media page and stated that , ‘fame changes people’.

In a new tweet, Stefflon Don has reiterated that people should not associate him with anybody she left in the past.

Even though she didn’t mention Burna Boy in her tweet, netizens feel she is referring to the singer.

Her words,

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past. Living life and learning to be 100% happy”.

