TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby –…

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the…

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers…

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past” – Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

American Singer and Burna Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has stated no one should associate her with the Singer.

Recall that Stefflon Don and Burna Boy had a romantic relationship before his recent fame.

Burna Boy became a notable figure in the music industry after his performance at the London 02 Arena.

READ ALSO

Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard…

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy set to release highly…

Shortly after, the self-acclaimed ‘giant of Africa’, in an interview stated that he doesn’t know Stefflon Don.

In reaction to this, Stefflon took to her social media page and stated that , ‘fame changes people’.

In a new tweet, Stefflon Don has reiterated that people should not associate him with anybody she left in the past.

Even though she didn’t mention Burna Boy in her tweet, netizens feel she is referring to the singer.

Her words,

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past. Living life and learning to be 100% happy”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Today is my due date of delivery, but no signs of my baby – Korra Obidi

My husband brought in his 8 months pregnant side chick to the house, when I was…

“Chioma dey come” – Davido excitedly whispers to Eniola Badmus…

Man angrily confronts wife for texting her ex lover after three years of…

Military men spotted hiding as armed robbers cart away sacks of money in Edo…

Mercy Johnson rocks her wedding gown in the presence of her kids, after 10 years…

Drama as man bumps into friend sleeping with girlfriend in the open (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“A woman’s Vajayjay is very delicate, help her keep it clean”…

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past”…

“May Old Age Be Our Portion” – Actress Ufoma McDermott Says As…

“Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always angry, transfer…

“When Praying To God For A child, Pray For Kids That Won’t Give You…

Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with his wife

Businessman reveals why he doesn’t want to have kids

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More