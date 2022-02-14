“Please give your single friends valentine’s gift too, na person born us” – Alex Ekubo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has pleaded with people to gift their single friends Valentine’s gift.

Alex Ekubo

He stated that people should remember to gift their single friends Valentine’s gift because they were also born by someone.

Taking to his Instagram page the actor wished his fans and followers a happy Valentine’s day.

In the celebration mood he added that anyone who is sent a food platter and can not finish it should inform him.

His post reads,

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Mines to yours. Pls try give your single friends Valentine gifts too. Na Person born us. Abeg if them send you food platter & you can’t finish it, pls DM your location. T for Thanks”, he wrote.

