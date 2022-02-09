“Please stop walking alone on the streets late at night” – Angel JB Smith advises women

Reality tv star, Angel JB Smith, has an advice for women as regards keeping late nights.

The Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate, has advised women to stop walking on the streets alone at night.

According to her the rate of kidnapping is increasing daily and women should therefore be careful and not walk alone at night.

Angel in a post on her insta story, advised women to always take a friend whenever they are walking at night.

This she said in light of the increased rate in kidnapping in the country.

Her words,

“Women, please the kidnapping rates are really high these days; please stop walking on the streets alone at night; take a friend”.

See below,