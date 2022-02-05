TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday…

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised…

Police finally breaks silence on female student allegedly arrested for buying pregnancy test strips

Entertainment
By Shalom

The Ogun State Police Command has debunked reports of detaining Olanipekun Oladayo Irenimofe, a Moshood Abiola Polytechnic student.

Reports recently alleged that the female student was apprehended for purchasing a pregnancy test kit and contraception pills.

Oladayo’s sister went on twitter after she was “apprehended” to raise the alarm.

READ ALSO

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she…

Reactions as police reportedly arrests lady for buying…

“My sister, a student of Mapoly just got arrested for going to buy postpill and pregnancy strip. She’s at a police post in Abeokuta,” she had posted.

She later revealed in a series of tweets that her sister had been freed, but that police had gone looking for her again.

Olukoya afterwards tweeted that the pharmacist who sold the drugs to her sister had been arrested.

“Please help oooo, she just told me they’ve gone to arrest the pharmacist that sold them to her.”

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police command PRO, said that the officers were only doing their job by interrogating her about if she really had a medical prescription or not.

In his words;

“The command has released her since morning. She was questioned if she has a doctor’s prescription.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how she called her main boyfriend to pay bills at a restaurant…

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

Man seeks advice after catching brother’s wife in bed with another man

“Pregnancy humbled me” – Lady says as she shares ‘before…

“I love you, just trying to get out of my shy zone” – Female teacher shares note…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Police finally breaks silence on female student allegedly arrested for buying…

Man narrates his most embarrassing scam experience in Lagos

Lady dragged for shooting her shot at man on Twitter, despite being in a…

Singer Blaqbonez reveals why he doesn’t want women in his house

Lady narrates experience with man she met on Facebook who scammed her of N5k

Nigerian lady receives breathtaking surprise proposal from man she met on…

“Use anybody but not your mother or sister” – Suspected ritualists brag about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More