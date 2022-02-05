The Ogun State Police Command has debunked reports of detaining Olanipekun Oladayo Irenimofe, a Moshood Abiola Polytechnic student.

Reports recently alleged that the female student was apprehended for purchasing a pregnancy test kit and contraception pills.

Oladayo’s sister went on twitter after she was “apprehended” to raise the alarm.

“My sister, a student of Mapoly just got arrested for going to buy postpill and pregnancy strip. She’s at a police post in Abeokuta,” she had posted.

She later revealed in a series of tweets that her sister had been freed, but that police had gone looking for her again.

Olukoya afterwards tweeted that the pharmacist who sold the drugs to her sister had been arrested.

“Please help oooo, she just told me they’ve gone to arrest the pharmacist that sold them to her.”

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police command PRO, said that the officers were only doing their job by interrogating her about if she really had a medical prescription or not.

In his words;

“The command has released her since morning. She was questioned if she has a doctor’s prescription.”