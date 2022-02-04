TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows a lady’s epic transformation following her pregnancy.

In the viral video, the lady identified as Aderonke revealed how much pregnancy changed her body and her skin colour.

Apparently, in the before photos which she shared, she was looking so fair while her after photos showed a very dark skinned pregnant woman.

Sharing the photo, Aderonke stated clearly that being a pregnant woman humbled her so much.

However, reacting to this, some Nigerians claimed that she was into bleaching and pregnancy only brought out her true colour.

Some others insisted that she didn’t bleach her skin at all, but rather, pregnancy hormones made her look darker than normal.

