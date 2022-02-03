“Property and wigs are overpriced in Nigeria” – Actress Jemima Osunde laments

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has opined that property and wigs are extremely over priced in Nigeria.

The talented actress in a tweet stated that the only two overpriced things in Nigeria are property and wigs.

Osunde recently took to the microblogging platform and lamented about the hike in the prices of property and wigs in Nigeria.

According to her both acquisition are the two extremely over priced things in Nigeria.

Her tweet reads,

“Two extremely overpriced things in Nigeria….. property and wigs”.

See below,

In another news, actress Toyin Abraham, have apologized to citizens over Revolution Plus Property alleged scam, a brand she influenced for.

Toyin and her colleague, Odunlade Adekola, who are brand ambassadors to the real estate company, have come under serious criticism lately.

This comes after many of their clients complained of not being allocated the property they paid for, a year or two years forward.

Toyin therefore took to her Instagram page and apologized to her fans and citizens. She also promised that the issue is being addressed by the company.