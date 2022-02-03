TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for…

“Property and wigs are overpriced in Nigeria” – Actress Jemima Osunde laments

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, has opined that property and wigs are extremely over priced in Nigeria.

Jemima Osunde
Jemima Osunde

The talented actress in a tweet stated that the only two overpriced things in Nigeria are property and wigs.

READ ALSO

“Don’t use the whole of Nigeria to appreciate Tinubu”-…

Nollywood is not real life – Fans slam actress, Jemima…

Osunde recently took to the microblogging platform and lamented about the hike in the prices of property and wigs in Nigeria.

According to her both acquisition are the two extremely over priced things in Nigeria.

Her tweet reads,

“Two extremely overpriced things in Nigeria….. property and wigs”.

See below,

 

In another news, actress Toyin Abraham, have apologized to citizens over Revolution Plus Property alleged scam, a brand she influenced for.

Toyin and her colleague, Odunlade Adekola, who are brand ambassadors to the real estate company, have come under serious criticism lately.

This comes after many of their clients complained of not being allocated the property they paid for, a year or two years forward.

Toyin therefore took to her Instagram page and apologized to her fans and citizens. She also promised that the issue is being addressed by the company.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Medical doctor opens up on late Sylvester Oromoni’s case

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

“My kids will never forget that mummy left everything behind for them” – Mercy…

Man reveals what his father told him after he brought a lady to sleep over at…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady luckily escapes being kidnapped by boys in UNILAG (Video)

“Please leave my girlfriend, Mummy Wa out of this, this is too much for her” –…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“Property and wigs are overpriced in Nigeria” – Actress Jemima…

“Tired of fighting myself in this cold world” — Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about…

Comedian, Ashmusy calls out Lagos filling station for selling water as fuel,…

Lady gives reasons women should not work on the first two days of their period

“I grew up in a Mud house, I am grateful for where I am today” – US based…

“Motherhood is more important than marriage, marriage is overrated”…

Comedian Josh2funny gifts his crew member a car (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More