Two quack doctors have been reportedly arrested for posing as medical practitioners to perform countless surgeries on residents of Andoni Local Government Council in Rivers State.

The three suspects consisting of two men and a woman, were identified as Dr. Patrick Effiong, Williams Biranwi, and Gift Harvest.

Following their arrest, Erastus Awortu, the Andoni Council Chairman confirmed the development as he noted that the suspects were on an illegal medical mission to the local Government without proof of qualifications.

He added that the suspects were quacks and have been going about the community performing several surgeries on some unsuspecting victims.

Erastus ended by disclosing that the three suspects have now been handed over to the police for further investigations on the case.