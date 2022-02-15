Reactions as Blessing Okoro flaunts growing baby bump in new video

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of her growing baby bump.
Blessing took to her Instagram page to share the video that she is expecting a baby girl and can no longer hide it.
According to her, the pregnancy was the reason behind the increase in her weight.
She said” Can’t hide it anymore. She is a girl…Now you know why I have been adding weight.”
The video has sparked reactions from netizens. Reacting to the video, an Instagram user @touchofexcellence wrote “Abeg no waste our time ”
Replying the comment, the relationship expert asked her to say congratulations.
Another Instagram user, tproyalty_organic wrote, “Na belle you blow joor, I can’t do it. congratulations though.”
