TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such…

Reality TV Star, Uriel gives reasons she will never use Nigerian dating app again

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel, has given reasons why she would not use Nigerian dating app again.

Uriel
Uriel

The reality tv star, took to her insta story and stated that most people on the dating app use fake names and profile photos.

READ ALSO

Caring for my mother is getting harder –…

The word ‘dash’ irritates me –…

According to her, some people use names that does not correlate with their profile photos.

Her words,

“I rebuke all the friends who forced me to join Nigerian dating app. You will see Adewale Akin with Jusin Timberlake as profile picture. Nna mehn Ogini! But dis thing na. People dey pose for bush with koikoi shoe. Camera full everywhere as backdrop. Ogini na. Some pictures for this app go make thank God you fey single because profile picture dey gex anyhow. You know this person go bite your back for night if you no cook. Fam!!! Logging out”.

Uriel
Uriel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” –…

“Your training school is back, and I miss you, girl” – Actress…

“How she dey take wear shoe?” – Reactions as Reality star, Sukihana shows off…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

Lady shares her experience at a movie date

Reality TV Star, Uriel gives reasons she will never use Nigerian dating app…

Actor Gideon Okeke laments hike in the price of bitter cola in Lagos

“That it is expensive doesn’t equate quality” — Actress Kate Henshaw

“Motherhood is undoubtedly amazing and life changing” –…

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More