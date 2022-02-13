Reality TV Star, Uriel gives reasons she will never use Nigerian dating app again

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Uriel, has given reasons why she would not use Nigerian dating app again.

The reality tv star, took to her insta story and stated that most people on the dating app use fake names and profile photos.

According to her, some people use names that does not correlate with their profile photos.

Her words,

“I rebuke all the friends who forced me to join Nigerian dating app. You will see Adewale Akin with Jusin Timberlake as profile picture. Nna mehn Ogini! But dis thing na. People dey pose for bush with koikoi shoe. Camera full everywhere as backdrop. Ogini na. Some pictures for this app go make thank God you fey single because profile picture dey gex anyhow. You know this person go bite your back for night if you no cook. Fam!!! Logging out”.