TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto…

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid bride price of another woman

Entertainment
By Peter

Actress, Regina Daniels has broken silence following news that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid bride price of another woman.

Hours ago, reports on social media claimed that the billionaire has taken another wife and completed all the dues.

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that Ned Nwoko took a new wife

READ ALSO

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina…

“You will always be criticized by someone doing less…

However, an unbothered Regina Daniels shared a post on her Instagram page applauding her husband for making her fly to Delta State on a private jet.

“I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs, but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town.

The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets, for myself and staff until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you”, she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid…

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s, ‘Omoghetto The Saga’ movie, becomes the…

“I hope this will make a lot of you happy” – Bobrisky reveals why he was seen in…

“Davido for Governor, we will be calling you talk and do” – Uche Maduagwu…

“You brought out the mother in me” – DJ Cuppy celebrates her…

“A lot of men prefer hungry girls because it is easy to control and…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was kidnapped on Valentine’s day

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More