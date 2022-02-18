Regina Daniels breaks silence following reports that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid bride price of another woman

Actress, Regina Daniels has broken silence following news that her husband, Ned Nwoko paid bride price of another woman.

Hours ago, reports on social media claimed that the billionaire has taken another wife and completed all the dues.

However, an unbothered Regina Daniels shared a post on her Instagram page applauding her husband for making her fly to Delta State on a private jet.

“I actually booked my ticket to delta because I am going for some jobs, but by husband as always keeps me stress free and insisted I go on a jet even if he’s is outta town.

The funniest part is he watched me book my tickets, for myself and staff until I came to tell him i was leaving and he said “just go straight to the private wing the plane is waiting for you”, she wrote.