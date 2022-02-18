TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his…

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather”…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has been dragged mercilessly over her birthday message to Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre.

This comes hours after her husband, Olakunle Churchill, who is also the ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh penned a heartwarming note to Andre on his 6th birthday.

Rosy Meurer, in her birthday message to Andre, referred to him as her “son” and this triggered reactions from trolls.

READ ALSO

“When you grow up, you will realise I lived for…

Tonto Dikeh advises her friends not to attend her…

“Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favor wherever you go. ❤️🎂🎁🥳👑 #king,” she wrote.

While some trolls lambasted her for being a home wrecker and taking Churchill from Tonto Dikeh, others condemned her for calling him her son despite being in bad terms with Tonto Dikeh.

See some reactions below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man laments as his mother deprives him of being with his biological father

Bobrisky’s younger sister finally breaks silence on her brother’s…

“I never pray for my kids to have a stepfather” – Lady

Lady cries out after bumping into husband and mother-in-law in strange position

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Man dragged for sharing photos of lady who slept on his shoulder inside a public…

“Nobody is dragging him with you” – Reactions as actress Rosy…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who paid surprise visit to her boyfriend, laments after seeing him with…

“Why did you hide your account balance?” – Gifty Powers throws…

Man laments bitterly after catching girlfriend in bed with another man (Video)

Jaruma apologizes to her fans for living a fake life as she shares video of her…

Abortion is a sin; any man who causes a woman to lose her baby commits murder –…

Bobrisky spotted boarding a commercial flight after bragging about flying…

Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More