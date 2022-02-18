Rosy Meurer dragged to filth over her comment about Tonto Dikeh’s son

Controversial Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer, has been dragged mercilessly over her birthday message to Tonto Dikeh’s son, King Andre.

This comes hours after her husband, Olakunle Churchill, who is also the ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh penned a heartwarming note to Andre on his 6th birthday.

Rosy Meurer, in her birthday message to Andre, referred to him as her “son” and this triggered reactions from trolls.

“Happy birthday son. May God guide you on your path and give you favor wherever you go. ❤️🎂🎁🥳👑 #king,” she wrote.

While some trolls lambasted her for being a home wrecker and taking Churchill from Tonto Dikeh, others condemned her for calling him her son despite being in bad terms with Tonto Dikeh.

See some reactions below: