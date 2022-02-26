Russia Vs Ukraine War: Senator Shehu Sanni Advises Nigerian Students

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Senator Shehu Sanni has advised Nigerian Students who  intend to study abroad, to stay in Nigeria and attend Nigerian university.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the politician stated that it is better to hustle with ASUU strike than hustle with war and racism.

This he said in reaction to the Russia versus Ukraine War which has continued for some days.

As a result of the war a lot of Nigerian students are trapped in Ukraine and unable to return home.

He therefore advised Nigerian  students who have plans to study abroad to change their plans and study in Nigeria.

His words,

“Those who are dying to study abroad stay at home and get into federal or state university. It is better to hustle with ASUU than with war and racism”.

See below,

Senator Shehu Sanni
