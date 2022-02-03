TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A pastor in Sapele, Delta state has been called out and dragged mercilessly after impregnating a married woman in his church.

Reports gathered that the pastor identified as Michael Onoyume found himself in a mess after he reportedly impregnated a married church member.

Sapele Matters reported the story and wrote:

“PASTOR MICHAEL ONOYUME DON DOKE HE OLD BABE COMMOT FROM MARRIAGE AND LATER GIVE HER BELLE.

Matter wey sway enta studio since morning, indicate say Prophet Michael of Christ Church of The Light, Abiye Parish wey be Garment Church wey dey for Akintola Road near White City Hotel, nai go doke one girl wey dem dey call Onome Mebiro commot from Marriage and give her belle now.

Before now, this Onome Mebiro nai the Prophet dey doke steady alongside other league of girls for he church, in other words, the Onome na the Pastor Babe. But Dec 11th 2018, nai the Onome Mebiro con marry one guy, and na this same Pastor nai wed the two of dem for he church. Not knowing say the marriage na just formalities and the Pastor still dey carry out he gbenshing business with Onome.

Kata-kata con dey the marriage along the line as Onome con dey find excuse say he husband wey he marry na Lazy man, say the husband dey carry her money dey go groove for outside. She begin insult the man say make the man go look for work. All this wahala wey Onome dey make so, all na the handwork of the Prophet to make sure say he grumble the marriage so that he go solely dey flog Onome Mebiro Kpekus to he selfish satisfaction.

Last Last the Marriage con scatter and since 2020, nai this Pastor dey gbesh Onome Mebiro steady for her house for Amukpe side. We all know say this Prophet don marry and dem do the Marriage big for Sapele Athletic Club last year abi last two years sef, but he nor give this Onome Mebiro chance. Now, he don doke Onome get belle. Onome dey sell pepper and tomatoes for Sapele Market and the belle don dey show Tue-Tue like Robbison Tue-Tue.All Hail Arch-doker Michael Onoyume!!!!”

