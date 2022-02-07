Senegal declares National holiday to celebrate first Africa Cup of Nations win

Senegal has declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team’s first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title win following their victory against Egypt.

Sadio Mane converted the winning penalty in a 4-2 shootout victory over Egypt at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Sunday, denying the Pharaohs a record-extending eighth continental title. The game had finished goalless after both regular and extra time.

Senegal’s president Macky Sall, who had been due to visit Comoros at the end of a trip that took in Egypt and Ethiopia, cancelled the last leg in order to welcome the victorious Lions on their return to Dakar at 1pm GMT Monday, RTS public television reported.

“The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions,” RTS said, citing a presidential decree in Senegal.

The Lions will be decorated by President Sall on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar.