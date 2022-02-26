TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian kidnapper, Evans who was arrested over the kidnap of one Donatus Duru, has bagged life imprisonment.

On the 25th of February,2022, the Lagos High Court in Ikeja district placed sentence on notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, to life in prison on double counts of conspiracy and kidnapping of a business mogul, Donatus Duru.

His co-defendants, Uchenna Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu were also sentenced to life in prison by Justice Hakeem Oshodi on the same day.

Based on the witness’ demeanor from the tapes of his confessional statement which were presented as evidence in court, the Judge stated what their sentencing was based on in relation to their different roles in the crime, mentioned in the clip.

According to the Judge:

“He was seen freely laughing an willingly answered questions. A close look at his body shows no sign of torture. He did not look unkept. He is seen laughing even when he was told that he must be a rich kidnapper. He showed no remorse in the dock and tried to lie his way out of the crimes despite the video evidence”, the Judge stated.

The court on the other hand, discharged and acquitted Ogechi Uchechukwu and two former Nigerian Army troops, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Aduba of the crimes, while the rest were sentenced based on the electronically generated evidence presented in court against them.

