“Sex is for married people, I don’t indulge in such” – BBNaija Boma reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Boma, has revealed that sex is for married people and he doesn’t indulge in it.

Boma
Boma

The season 6 ex-housemate took to his insta story and stated that sex is meant for married people and he does not indulge in sex.

He noted that some people are waiting to see his sex tape online. He reiterated that such people will wait till they get tired.

According to him he doesn’t indulge in sex because sex is for married people. He added that those waiting to see his sex tape will wait till they get tired.

His words,

“For those of you waiting for my sex tape. Una go wait tire. I don’t indulge in such activities. Sex is for married people”.

Boma
Boma
