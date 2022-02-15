“Sex is for married people, I don’t indulge in such” – BBNaija Boma reveals

Big Brother Naija star, Boma, has revealed that sex is for married people and he doesn’t indulge in it.

He noted that some people are waiting to see his sex tape online. He reiterated that such people will wait till they get tired.

His words,

“For those of you waiting for my sex tape. Una go wait tire. I don’t indulge in such activities. Sex is for married people”.

