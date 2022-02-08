“She is my daughter” – Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy apologizes for requesting DNA test for their daughter (Video)

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Saheed “Jago” Olanrewaju, has apologized one year after requesting a DNA test for their daughter.

Jago and Ronke Odusanya, who welcomed their daughter in 2019, have been in court for several reasons, including the paternity of their daughter, Oluwafifehanmi.

In February 2021, the baby daddy asked requested that a paternity test be carried out on the child, on the grounds of suspicion of infidelity.

The court then ordered the test to be carried out at a specific hospital in Lagos and that the result be sent directly to the court.

Months later however, it was reported that Jago failed to show up, and the judge issued a bench warrant and declared him wanted for refusing to show up for the DNA test and failing to appear in court. The judge then adjourned the matter till February 9, 2022.

On Monday, February 7, two days to the next court date, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy took to Instagram to apologize for requesting a DNA test in court.

He wrote that she is his daughter and declared his undying love for her.

Watch him speak below: