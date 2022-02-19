“She thought I wanted to use her for money ritual” – Laura Ikeji narrates encounter with a female trader

Fashion blogger and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, has narrated her experience with a female trader in Abuja. She offered her $100 and she thought she wanted to use her for money ritual.

She stated that she saw a woman with her three children outside Abuja airport, selling something inside nylon bag.

According to her the woman’s three children looked exhausted and she offered her $100.

She noted that the woman started praying silently and ran away from her. She added that she thought she wanted to use her for money ritual.

Her words,

“So outside the airport in Abuja, I saw a woman with 3 little kids, she was selling something in a nylon bag. The kids looked exhausted so I offered her a $100, the moment she saw the money she started praying silently then ran away from me. She thought I wanted to use her for money ritual I guess. She ran ehn😂😂😂😂”

