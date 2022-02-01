“She’s going to be a good mom” – Rihanna’s dad reacts to her pregnancy news

Ronald Fenty, dad of singer, Rihanna, has reacted following the news that she is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

The Barbadian singer dropped the news on Monday, January 31 during a photoshoot with her lover.

Reacting to the incredible news from his home in The Barbados, Ronald Fenty told Page Six;

“I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited.”

“Rihanna always said that she wanted children, she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids…she’s going to be a good mom.”

A$AP Rocky frist met Rihanna’s dad, Ronald in December 2020, when she brought him to her dad’s house on the Caribbean island he lives on.

Ronald in the chat with Page Six describe A$AP a cool guy and he noted that he likes him.

“A$AP is a very cool guy and I like him”, he added.