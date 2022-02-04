“She’s paying for her evil deeds” – Ubi Franklin reacts as his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa’s marriage hit the rock

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Sandra Iheuwa’s baby daddy, Ubi Franklin, thrown shades at her after her marriage with her new husband, Steve Thompson, hit the rock. He stated that she is paying for her evil deeds.

Ubi Franklin
Ubi Franklin while reacting to her failed six months old marriage, stated that she is paying for her evil deeds and all she did to him by blackmailing on social media.

Report has it that things are presently not right in Sandra Iheuwa’s marriage as her husband, allegedly disallowed her daughter she had with Ubi Franklin from staying in their home.

Also a quick check on their social media pages revealed that Steve has unfollowed Sandra on all his social media pages.

While reacting to this, Ubi stated that Sandra has been dragging him on social media for the past three years inorder to get followers, make people hate him and gain traction for her business.

He therefore noted that she is paying for her evil deeds towards him.

