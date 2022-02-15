TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on Valentine’s Day (Video)

Social Media drama
By Peter

A man’s main girlfriend and his side chick reportedly got physical during a nasty fight at a mall in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Valentine’s Day.

It was gathered that the fight ensued after the side chick and the main chick both coincidentally ran into each other at the mall.

Side chick and main chick reportedly fight dirty over male lover at Ibadan Mall on Valentine's Day

READ ALSO

“Psquare never broke up, they only did on…

Serious fight breaks out as a guy and a lady throw punches…

In a now viral video, the two ladies were seen exchanging blows and pulling each other’s clothes. It took the intervention of onlookers at the scene to finally break up the nasty fight.

Sharing the video on Twitter on Monday evening, February 14, a Twitter user @Ayooluwamarley captioned it, “Day never finish, main chic don meet side chic for mall.”

Watch video below:

 

In related news, a video making the rounds online also captured the disturbing moment a Nigerian man slapped his girlfriend at a mall on Valentine’s Day.

It was learnt that the man had caught his girlfriend with another man. The lady had reportedly followed another man to the mall to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but luck ran out on her as her “original boyfriend” caught her there.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

Man narates his encounter with a lady at a night club in Lagos

‘No Valentine, no gift’ – Actress Nkechi Blessing confirms breakup rumor a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested…

Nancy Isime decorates her nails with dollar bills (Video)

Nigerians react to Nini Ivy’s comment about Regina Daniels’…

I stopped having s*x with my girlfriend and it made me realize she brings…

The woman who owns my heart, queen of all queens – Olakunle Churchill…

“I can take a selfie naked to prove that I’m not botched” — Actress…

“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 1-year-old pupil who died…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More