Singer, 9ice and wife Sunkanmi welcome second child

Nigerian singer, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, and his wife, Sunkanmi, have welcomed their second child.

The proud father took to his official Instagram page moments ago to share the exciting news with his fans on social media.

Taking to his page, 9ice shared adorable photos of his wife and her baby bump, alongside a photo of him and his wife posing with their daughter.

Sharing the beautiful photos, he wrote,

“Just know that my love for you will last forever. Youth and beauty will fade, but my promise will stand because I cannot find any other who could fill in the spot you created in my heart, in my life. I love you faithfully and endlessly… My baby just delivered a baby”.