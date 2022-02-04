TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met…

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband…

Singer, 9ice and wife Sunkanmi welcome second child

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, and his wife, Sunkanmi, have welcomed their second child.

The proud father took to his official Instagram page moments ago to share the exciting news with his fans on social media.

READ ALSO

Sammie Okposo: “I will keep the baby, I don’t believe in…

How I was threatened by witches during pregnancy – Uche…

Taking to his page, 9ice shared adorable photos of his wife and her baby bump, alongside a photo of him and his wife posing with their daughter.

Sharing the beautiful photos, he wrote,

“Just know that my love for you will last forever. Youth and beauty will fade, but my promise will stand because I cannot find any other who could fill in the spot you created in my heart, in my life. I love you faithfully and endlessly… My baby just delivered a baby”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he forgave girlfriend who set him on fire for refusing to marry…

Man shares his encounter with ‘hook-up’ lady he met at a random…

Lady laments on social media after secretly following her husband at night

Lady narrates how a man slept with her in the presence of her boss at work

Lady in tears as 5 of her boyfriends show up at her birthday party (Video)

“My Husband Didn’t Pay School Fees For One Day, I Solely Raised My Children” –…

Man arrested for allegedly killing ‘Keke napep’ riders and claiming their…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Portable shows off stunning wife and son on Tiktok (Video)

“Everyone is looking for unconditional love but they’re carrying a bag full of…

Nigerian man expresses disappointment after using his girlfriend to test…

“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie

Paystack co-founder, Shola Akinlade reportedly launches new Sporting Lagos…

“I’m single because I haven’t found a man richer than me” — Reality tv star,…

“Most ‘miracles’ you see on TV or crusades are staged” —…

Leave a Reply