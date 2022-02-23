Singer, Burna Boy splashes over N100m on expensive Richard Mille wristwatch (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Peter

Nigerian singer and Grammy Winner, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has made a big money move as he splashes millions on a brand new expensive Richard Mille wristwatch.

Burna Boy splashes millions on new Richard Mille wristwatch (Video)

The luxury time piece is reportedly worth over N100 million and the self-acclaimed African Giant disclosed that it is his third Richard Mille wristwatch.

The “On the low” hit-maker took to his Instagram Story to flaunt the expensive wristwatch before his friends, fans and industry colleagues as he stated that it is worth a very hefty price.

“Big up @a_jewellers for delivering my third @richardmille to me in my home in Lagos”, he wrote on his Instagram Stories while sharing the video of the new wristwatch.

Watch the video below:

