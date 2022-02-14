Singer Davido spends $28k on two gifts on Valentine’s day

Billionaire Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has in celebration of Valentine’s day spent $28,000 in purchasing two gifts items.

The Afrobeat singer, took to his insta story, and shared a receipt of the two items he purchased for $28,000.

The billionaire’s son purchased a Hermes bag and Gucci caban wool worth $28k as Valentine’s package.

Sharing the receipt he stated that nobody should stress him today and added a love emoji.

He wrote,

“Nobody should stress me today 🥰”.

Davido is known for his classy taste when it comes to luxury and he doesn’t mince money to live his billionaire status.

The billionaire singer and philanthropist purchased the two items worth $28k as Valentine package. He however didn’t disclose who the two items are meant for.

See below,