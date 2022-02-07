Singer, Portable hypes himself as he steps out in suit for the first time (Video)

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable is happy that he has gotten to wear a suit out for an event.

The street-hop artiste dressed in a complete three-piece blue suit while going on to hype himself for looking so good in it.

In a video which was shared on his social media page, Portable who was in a room, kept using his Nigerian Pidgin to shower some accolades on himself.

This is the first time the singer has been spotted rocking a suit in public ever since coming into the limelight in the music industry; and he seems very happy about it and also generated a whole lot of reactions from many Netizens.

Watch the video below: