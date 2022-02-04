Singer, Portable shows off stunning wife and son on Tiktok (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Peter

Controversial fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has taken to his social media page to share an adorable video of him, his wife and their son.

The “Zazoo Zeh” crooner flooded his Instagram Stories with videos of himself and his family having some fun together.

Portable shows off stunning wife and son in new video

Portable and his com spouse alongside his kid were seen relaxing with him in one of the clips, and the singer elicited a smile from his gorgeous child by murmuring his name.

In another video, Portable and his lover were seen getting all adorable while the singer cheered her up.

Portable’s wife then returned the favor by gushing over her man in a clip on her official TikTok account.

Watch the video below:

