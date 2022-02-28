Singer Timaya prays to God that he doesn’t want to fall in love

Nigerian singer Timaya, has prayed a special prayer to God. He prayed to God that he doesn’t want to fall in love.

The singer took to the micro-blogging platform and prayed to God that he doesn’t want to fall in love.

It’s obvious that Timaya who is single is not ready to be romantically involved with any lady. This is so as he prayed to God not to let him fall in love.

His words,

“May God not let me fall in love”.

In another news, singer Timaya, has revealed that he can never be poor again. The singer who has made a name for himself in the music industry, took to his social media page and stated that he can never be poor again.