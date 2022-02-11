“Single mothers are more responsible than most married women” – Reality tv star, Angel’s mum

Big Brother Naija’s Angel’s mother, Titilala, has opined that single mothers are more responsible than married women.

The single mother and mother of one in her insta story, disclosed that the things some married women do behind closed doors are worst than being a single mother.

She therefore advised that the name calling of single mothers in Africa should stop.

Her words,

“The name calling of single mother’s in Africa needs to stop especially in Nigeria. Single mothers are even more responsible than most married women because the things some of y ‘all do behind close doors dey shoke me… If you think its easy being a single mum, please try and play the role of mummy and daddy for one year without the help of a man”. She wrote”.

