“Some still believe case of Dystocia to be pregnancy tied by spiritual force” – Twitter user

A Nigerian man has taken to Twitter and expressed his shock at the manner in which people treat cases of dystocia (prolonged pregnancy), as pregnancy being tied by spiritual forces.

The man identified as Kayode Bakareon Twitter, narrated the story of someone close to him who had a similar case but was taken to the prayer mountain instead of being taken to the hospital.

According to him, 3 days after someone forcefully took the woman to the hospital and she delivered her baby by ciseral operation.

He added that religion has made some people lose their sense of reasoning.

His words,

“In 2022, some folks still believe a dystocia was pregnancy being tied by spiritual forces. Instead of going to Hospital, they went to d prayer mountain to cast away the demons holding down the baby. After 3 days one member of the family forcefully took her to the hospital. She saved the situation. Now baby has just being delivered via CS. It appears religion has ensured some fellows lose their sense of reasoning”.