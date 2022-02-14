TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian controversial evangelist, Funmilayo Adebayo also known as Mummy G.O is trending again over her statement concerning speaking in tongues.

The controversial preacher made this known while speaking to members of her congregation.

“Speaking in tongues is a language and not a language of heaven”, she said.

According to her, “It’s a Yoruba man speaking Igbo live.”

However, some have agreed with Mummy GOs sermon on speaking in tongues while others have not.

Reacting to her sermon, an Instagram user typed,
“Ahn ahn !!! This definition of speaking in tongues by mummy is strong o.”

Adaora21 wrote:
“Hian this woman don come again. Speaking in tongues has been and will always be a heavenly language. Stop the blasphemy pls”.

Kaima wrote:
“She don start again”.

