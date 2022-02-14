Speaking your language doesn’t make you local – Actor Yul Edochie

A popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Twitter to stress the importance of speaking ones language.

According to him, speaking ones language does not make him local.

He went further to urge his followers to learn to speak their language proudly.

“Speak your language proudly.

It doesn’t make you local.”

Reacting to his tweet, a fan identified as Emmy emphasized on the importance of speaking ones language.

In the same vein, Deborah advised those that discard their language when they leave their country, to turn a new leaf and learn to speak their languages boldly anywhere they find themselves.

She further asked parents to ensure that they teach their children how to speak their language.

See his tweet below: