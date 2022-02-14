TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car…

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her”…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes…

Speaking your language doesn’t make you local – Actor Yul Edochie

Entertainment
By Shalom

A popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to Twitter to stress the importance of speaking ones language.

According to him, speaking ones language does not make him local.

READ ALSO

‘Stop blaming Nollywood for ritual killing in Nigeria’…

“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul…

He went further to urge his followers to learn to speak their language proudly.

“Speak your language proudly.
It doesn’t make you local.”

Reacting to his tweet, a fan identified as Emmy emphasized on the importance of speaking ones language.

In the same vein, Deborah advised those that discard their language when they leave their country, to turn a new leaf and learn to speak their languages boldly anywhere they find themselves.

She further asked parents to ensure that they teach their children how to speak their language.

See his tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

After turning down proposal, lady in shock and regret to see car meant to be her…

“I don’t care, I’m addicted to her” – Man proposes…

One-year-old pupil who fell into coma, after receiving 31 strokes of cane in…

Lady reveals how she retaliated after her boyfriend dumped her

“Betrayals are very real, that woman doesn’t deserve such exposure”…

Bobrisky shades James Brown as he shares video of himself eating inside a…

Days after being pranked, plantain seller receives N500K cash gift from content…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

How I cancelled wedding with fiance after seeing his mom sell vegetables in the…

Ehi Ogbebor’s man takes her on a romantic trip to ring on…

“Speaking in tongues is not a heavenly language; it’s Yoruba man speaking…

My sister’s ex husband used to search dustbin to count how many sachets of…

“If we are not married, the only person responsible for your finances is your…

Lady shares the message her brother sent to her, after his wife lost her arms…

Speaking your language doesn’t make you local – Actor Yul Edochie

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More