Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user identified as Ezinna has taken to Twitter to share the recent advice he got from his mother over his bald head.

According to Ezinna who shared a screenshot of his conversation with his mother, she was worried about his safety after reading news about bald headed men online.

His mom forwarded him a story claiming that ritualists now target bald males. She then pleaded with him to start wearing caps as form of protection.

Sharing the screenshots of the advice, the Twitter user wrote:
“My mother has finished me,”

Reactions from tweeps:

Aribaba wrote;
“don’t use face cap bro, go buy helmet”

Czar wrote:
“I de barb skin no mean say I bald guy”

Esther wrote:
“remove your cap first I want to see something”

Paul wrote;
“protect your head o”

