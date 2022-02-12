‘Stop blaming Nollywood for ritual killing in Nigeria’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, has tackled people blaming Nollywood for the increase in ritual killing in Nigeria.

Edochie in a post on his Instagram page stated that, ritual killing started in Nigeria before Nollywood came into existence.

He stated that hunger and poverty make people commit crime. He added that Nollywood only show what is happening in the society.

He wrote,

“From when I was a kid in the eighties I started hearing about ritual killing in Nigeria. Then there was no Nollywood. Hunger and poverty make people to do crime. No be Nollywood cause am.

Nollywood is only showing what happens in society. Nigerians are wallowing in extreme poverty. A hungry man is an angry man, fix the country and crime will go away. Don blame Nollywood. Frustrated people use sniper to commit suicide, the remedy is to fix the reason for the frustration, not to ban sniper”.

