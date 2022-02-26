TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has taken to her account to slam people who link her achievements and successes to men.

The actress in a recent post which she shared on social media, admonished them with the caption: “Quit the envy and start working hard”.

The actress didn’t also fail to reiterate how hardworking she is to be able to earn her own money.

“I’m so hardworking and I’m proud of it”, she said.

She further advised people who are jealous of her achievements and proceeded to ridicule them by telling them to quit envy and work hard instead.

She went ahead to show off her curvy body in the video by moving from end to end while moving to the beat of a song.

She captioned the video:
“The song be bursting my bubbles”.

