“Stop trying to earn a place at a table that would let you starve” – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, have advised her fans not to try earning a place at a table that would starve them.

Tonto Dikeh

Taking to her Instagram page in the wee hours of Monday, the actress stated that attention doesn’t necessarily mean love and attachment doesn’t mean connection.

According to her getting attention from people doesn’t equate love and attachment doesn’t equate connection.

She therefore advised her fans and followers not spend beyond their means inorder to belong to a clique.

She noted that people should stop trying to earn a place at a table that would let them starve, because the bare minimum is not effort.

Her words,

“Stop trying to earn a place at a table that would let you starve. Know this and have maximum peace. Attention is not love, attachment is not connection. And the bare minimum is not effort”.

