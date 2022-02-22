Suspected killer of UniJos student goes dumb in court (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

There was drama on Monday, February 21, as Moses Oko, the alleged k!ller of Jennifer Anthony, a 300-level student of the University of Jos, went dumb during his arraignment in court.

Recall, the 20-year-old suspect was arrested by the police in Plateau State after his girlfriend was found d#ad on January 1, 2022, with her eyes pl#cked out. He was said to have br#tally m#rdered her at an hotel in Jos, the state capital.

During his arraignment, DailyTrust reports he was led into the court while his counsel was already in. Drama, however, began as soon as his case file was called and he was asked to move into the witness box to take an oath.

According to the report, Oko refused to walk on his own, pretending not to understand what was going on. However, he was helped to the witness box by the correctional officer that brought him to the court.

On reaching the witness box, the court clerk called his name several times to know if he understood the English language or Hausa language, so as to know how to administer the oath for him, but he did not respond and instead kept starring at the court without uttering a word.

Counsel to the defendant, Barr. Alex Muleng, then came up with an argument that the sanity of his client is unstable.

“It appears the weight of charges slammed on him is too heavy for him to bear and as a result has developed imbalanced mental conditions,” said Muleng.

