Suspected ritualists caught with body parts of a girl in Ondo State (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Some suspected ritualists in Akure, the capital of Ondo state have been nabbed with a sack containing a girl’s mutilated body parts.

A video making rounds online confirms the arrest of the suspected yahoo boys who were in possession of several body parts of a girl.

This is coming shortly after it was reported that another lady was killed and beheaded by her boyfriend alongside two other accomplices.

Reacting, Adebayo wrote:
“This is becoming too much. This boys are too desperate.”

@auntyrayo: “What is this world becoming nitori Oloun?!!!0000.”

@dinero_bcx: “I never still understand Watin unah Dey find.”

Adera official wrote:
“Omo I’m so scared for everyone living in Nigeria right now. There’s no peace and security in that land”

Watch video below:

